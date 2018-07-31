Image copyright RSPCA Cymru Image caption The peregrine falcon was found hanging upside down from a television aerial

A search is under way for the owner of a peregrine falcon after it was found trapped on a television aerial in Cardiff.

RSPCA Cymru was alerted after the bird was spotted by a member of the public on Conway Road in Pontcanna.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service helped rescue the female bird on Monday after it was found hanging upside down.

The animal is not thought to have suffered any injuries, according to the charity.

Image copyright RSPCA Cymru Image caption RSPCA Cymru is now searching for the bird's owner

Sian Burton, an RSPCA animal welfare officer, said: "We're eager to find the keeper of this peregrine falcon, which we believe to be owned.

"The bird was ringed containing the number 139PGWA, though there was no microchip."