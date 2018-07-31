Image copyright Family photo Image caption Tom Channon (left) with brothers Harry (middle) and James

The mother of a teenager who fell to his death in Magaluf has criticised the installation of a metal fence at the apartment block where he died.

Thomas Channon, 18, from Rhoose, Vale of Glamorgan, fell about 70ft (21m) over a knee-high wall at the Eden Roc complex in Majorca on 12 July.

He is the third holidaymaker from the UK to die at the complex this year.

Ceri Channon questioned why the fence had been installed after the council said the building was safe.

Image copyright Family photo Image caption A metal fence has been put up at the resort

Earlier this month, deputy major of security for Calvia Council, Andreu Serra, told BBC Wales: "The buildings are absolutely safe.

"We in the community have a system whereby buildings are regularly checked for safety standards."

But writing on Facebook, Mrs Channon said the metal fences had been installed two weeks after her son's death.

"It was SO 'SAFE' they have had to erect this as a temporary measure," she added.

"It took them two weeks AFTER our wonderful Tom fell and a whole seven weeks after the first Tom fell."

Image copyright Family photo Image caption Ceri Channon shared images of the metal fence on Facebook

Two other British holidaymakers have also died at the resort this year.

In June, 20-year-old Tom Hughes from Wrexham died after falling about 65ft (20m) from the apartment block.

And Natalie Cormack, 19, from West Kilbride in Ayrshire, fell to her death from the seventh floor in April.

Mr Serra has also claimed the falls were the "direct result of the excessive consumption and abuse of alcohol by certain tourists".

But Mrs Channon rejected this, and said: "They did not fall from balconies, they were not drunk Brits abroad which is what they would have the world believe to absolve them of responsibility."

"Our Tom was a wonderful member of society with a promising future, excitedly on his first boys holiday abroad - he took what he thought was a shortcut to his hotel and fell."

Image caption The wall looks like any other wall from the complex's car parking area...

Image caption But on the other side of the wall is a 70ft drop

The BBC has made repeated attempts to contact the complex's owners.

Mr Channon had travelled to Magaluf in July with a group of friends to celebrate the end of their A-Levels.

He had been staying at a nearby hotel but Spanish police believe he wandered into the Eden Roc complex after losing his friends.