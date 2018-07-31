Image copyright Google

A father-of-three was found dead in his flat while a webcam was still filming, an inquest heard.

Builder Leon Jenkins was discovered at his home in Cardiff by South Wales Police after it was tipped off by the administrator of a website.

The Coroner's Office said the 43-year-old was found in his flat in the Roath area of the city on 25 July.

The inquest in Pontypridd was adjourned for a full hearing to allow a full investigation into the death.

If you are experiencing emotional stress, help and support is available via BBC Action Line.