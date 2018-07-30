Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Entries to compete in the event will open next year

Cardiff has been chosen to host the European Veterans Table Tennis Championship in 2021.

Table Tennis Wales together with Cardiff Metropolitan University have been awarded the event after beating rival bids from Spain and Norway.

In the biggest table tennis event to come to Cardiff, about 3,000 competitors will take part.

Table Tennis Wales vice-president Steve Eades said they are 'thrilled' to host the championship.

Owen Rogers, Deputy Director of Sport at Cardiff Metropolitan University which will host the event, said: "Having so many athletes from all over Europe competing in our facilities is truly an honour.

"We will work closely with Table Tennis Wales to make sure this competition leaves a lasting legacy for Welsh Table Tennis"

Entries to compete in the event will open next year after the 2019 championships are hosted in Hungary.