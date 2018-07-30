Grangetown death: Fourth charged in Cardiff murder probe
30 July 2018
Four people have been charged with murder after a man was found stabbed to death in a Cardiff suburb.
Malaciah Joseph Thomas, 20, from Butetown, suffered multiple stab wounds and died at a house in Corporation Road, Grangetown, on 23 July.
Three men, aged 29, 20 and 19, all from Cardiff, appeared before the city's crown court and a provisional trial date was set for January 2019.
A fourth man, 19 from Cardiff, appeared before magistrates on Monday.
He is due to appear before the crown court on Tuesday.