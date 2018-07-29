Image caption The body of Malaciah Thomas was discovered in the Grangetown area of Cardiff

A second man has charged with the murder of another man found stabbed to death in a Cardiff suburb.

Malaciah Joseph Thomas, 20, from Butetown, suffered multiple stab wounds and died at a house in Corporation Road, Grangetown, on Monday.

A 19-year-old man from Llanishen will appear before Cardiff magistrates on Monday.

Another 19-year-old from the Ely area was remanded in custody by magistrates on the same charge on Friday.

Two other men, aged 29 and 20, both from Cardiff, have also been arrested in connection with Mr Thomas's death.