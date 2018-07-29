Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened between Pencoed and Miskin

A woman is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after her car overturned on the M4.

The crash happened on the eastbound carriageway between junction 35 for Pencoed, Bridgend county, and junction 34 for Miskin, Rhondda Cynon Taff.

The 44-year-old driver of a blue Vauxhall Corsa was taken to hospital after the crash at about 06:35 BST.

South Wales Police thanked members of the public who stopped to help the woman until emergency services arrived.

Initially the motorway was closed in both directions - the westbound carriageway reopened at 08:10, followed by the eastbound road 11:20.