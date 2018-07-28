Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Shopper Sam Sheppard captured this footage outside the store

A blaze which broke out in the aisle of an Asda in Rhondda Cynon Taff is believed to have been deliberate, police have said.

Firefighters tackled the flames for two hours after being called to the Tonypandy store at 00:30 BST.

South Wales Police said it attended an alleged arson at the shop.

An Asda spokesman confirmed the store closed temporarily but would reopen on Sunday. He added: "We're pleased that no-one was hurt."