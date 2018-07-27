Image caption Malaciah Thomas died in Grangetown on Monday

A man has appeared in court accused of murdering a man who was found stabbed to death in a suburb of Cardiff.

Malaciah Joseph Thomas, 20, from Butetown, suffered multiple stab wounds and died at a house in Corporation Road, Grangetown, on Monday.

A 19-year-old from Ely was remanded in custody by city magistrates on Friday.

Two men, aged 29 and 20, both from Cardiff, were also charged with murder on Friday evening. They are due to appear before magistrates on Saturday.

The 19-year-old is due to appear at Cardiff Crown Court on Monday.