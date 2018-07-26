Image caption Malaciah Thomas died in Grangetown on Monday

A man has been charged with murder after a fatal stabbing in Cardiff.

The 19-year-old from Ely will appear before magistrates in the city on Friday.

Malaciah Joseph Thomas, 20, suffered multiple stab wounds and died at a house in Corporation Road, Grangetown, on Monday.

A 29-year-old man and a 20-year-old man, both from Cardiff, have also been arrested on suspicion of murder and are currently in police custody.

Mr Thomas lived in Butetown with his mother and sister.

South Wales Police said Mr Thomas's family had been updated about the latest development and were continuing to be supported by family liaison teams.