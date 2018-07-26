Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption The neighbouring tree had been planted more than a century ago as a sapling

A 120-year-old post box has been deemed a "health and safety risk" after being engulfed by a tree.

The Grade II-listed post box in Roath, Cardiff, has been blocked from taking letters after lobbying from postal workers who feared for their safety.

The neighbouring tree had been planted more than a century ago as a sapling but now is more than 120ft tall.

Royal Mail said overgrown roots had lifted the pavement, meaning the post box's door could not be opened safely.

Officials said although the post box had been decommissioned, it would remain where it was because it was a listed structure.

Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption Royal Mail said the post box's door could not be opened safely

The nearest post box is about half a mile away.

Local councillor Sue Lent said the post box had been well used.

"The post box has always been there and the tree wasn't always so far around it," she said.

"It wasn't like that years ago."

Royal Mail is required to provide a post box within half a mile of 98% of addresses in the UK

Image copyright Wales news service Image caption Conservation policies remain in place to keep the oldest and rarest letter boxes within their communities

The box is on the renowned Ninian Road - named after Lord Ninian Creighton-Stuart, the former MP for Cardiff.

Houses on the street were built on land owned by the Bute Family, who made their wealth through the coal trade.

Building work began on the road in 1891 and completed in 1910.

Conservation policies remain in place to keep the oldest and rarest letter boxes within their communities.