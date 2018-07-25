Image caption Malaciah Thomas died in Grangetown on Monday

A second man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a fatal stabbing in a Cardiff suburb.

The 29-year-old from the city was held in Maidstone, Kent, on Wednesday evening.

Malaciah Joseph Thomas, 20, suffered multiple stab wounds and died at a house in Corporation Road on Monday.

A 19-year-old man from the Ely area of Cardiff was arrested earlier in the day as part of the investigation.

The force is continuing its inquiry in the Grangetown area of the city.

Mr Thomas lived in neighbouring Butetown with his mother and sister.

South Wales Police said Mr Thomas's family had been updated about the latest development and were continuing to be supported by family liason teams.