Image caption Forensic teams are at the scene on Corporation Road in the Grangetown area of Cardiff

A murder investigation has been launched after a 20-year-old man was stabbed to death.

Police were called to reports of a serious assault in a front garden at a house in Corporation Road, Grangetown, Cardiff, at about 02:00 BST on Monday.

The victim suffered multiple stab wounds and died at the scene. No arrests have been made.

Parts of Corporation Road and Holmesdale Street have been shut while forensics officers examine the scene.

Image caption Several scenes on Corporation Road and Holmesdale Street in Cardiff are being examined

Det Chief Insp Gareth Morgan, who is leading the investigation, said: "Detectives will be making inquiries in the Grangetown and Butetown areas of Cardiff today while we establish the exact circumstances of this fatal incident and who is responsible.

"A young man has been murdered and we would appeal for anyone with information to please contact South Wales Police."

Although the victim has yet to be formally identified, he is believed to be a 20-year-old man from Butetown. His next of kin have been informed.

At the scene

BBC Wales reporter Michela Riva said people in the area were shocked and surprised to hear about the attack on their doorstep.

Neighbours described the area as generally safe and a local taxi driver, who lives nearby the police cordon, said he was upset to hear that the young man was from Butetown as it could be someone he knows.

Community organiser Ali Abdi described the incident as "alarming" especially given it was at the start of the school summer holidays.