Image copyright Rhys Bennett Image caption Crews and a helicopter battled the fire for five days

Thirty firefighters are back tackling a large wildfire which police say was started deliberately.

The fire started on Saturday at Twmbarlwm, Cwmcarn, Caerphilly, and now extends over 100 hectares (247 acres).

Specialist off-road vehicles are assisting but a helicopter which was helping earlier in the week has not been called upon on Thursday.

The fire had threatened nearby homes and firefighters warned residents of the danger.

Police believe the fire was started deliberately and are investigating.

"At approximately 12:44 BST on 14 July, we received reports of a large fire on a mountain near Blackvein Road between Cwmcarn and Risca," a Gwent Police spokesperson said on Thursday.

"The fire has been deemed deliberate and at this time enquiries are ongoing."

Image copyright Rhys Bennett Image caption Police believe the fire was started deliberately

Meanwhile, firefighters are dealing with a number of other grass, gorse and mountain fires.

Two crews are at Llangorse near Brecon, where another fire has restarted.

Firefighters have also been called back to Hilltop, Ebbw Vale.

Other fires are being tackled at the Cock and Chick Mountain, Cwmtillery, at Trebanog, at Cwmcelyn Blaina and above the Asda store at Dowlais, Merhtyr Tydfil.