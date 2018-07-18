Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption Jamie Perkins' body was found on 1 November, three weeks after he was last seen alive

Police have issued a renewed appeal for information over the murder of a man from Rhondda Cynon Taff.

Jamie Perkins, 41, from Tonyrefail, was last seen on 12 October and his body was found three weeks later in Bog Lane.

A reward of up to £10,000 is being offered for any information regarding his death.

Det Insp David Butt has now urged people in the community to help track down those responsible for the killing.

South Wales Police said no-one has been charged with Mr Perkins' murder.

Anyone with information has been urged to contact Crimestoppers anonymously.