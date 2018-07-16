Image copyright Wales news service Image caption Thomas Channon, 18, was on holiday with friends after finishing his A-level exams

Teachers of a Welsh teenager who fell to his death from a balcony in Magaluf say he was respected and loved at his sixth form school.

Thomas Channon, 18, from Vale of Glamorgan, is the third holidaymaker from the UK to die at the Eden Roc apartment complex this year.

Following the latest death the Spanish resort's town council called an emergency meeting.

A book of condolence has also been opened at St Peter Church in Rhoose.

St David's College student Mr Channon had been on the holiday island to celebrate finishing his A Levels.

'Comes as shock'

The school described him as a very popular.

A spokeswoman said: "Tom was a student of our honours programme, who had just completed A-levels in economics, history, and English literature.

"Respected by his teachers and loved by his friends, his sudden passing comes as a shock to the St David's College community that will surely be felt by us all for a very long time."

Several tributes have been posted on a Facebook page of Mostyn High School, where Mr Channon also studied.

He was staying at the nearby Universal Hotel Florida and Spanish police believe he wandered into the complex before falling about 70ft (21m) at about 04:00 local time on Thursday.

His body was found later by a gardener.

A mother of one of the teenagers on holiday with Mr Channon, who did not want to be named, said: "We went to where Thomas fell and the wall is way too low. It's about knee height.

"When you look at it there are loads of trees and bushes beyond the wall which gives the impression there's a garden, but there's actually a 70ft drop."

Neighbours described the Channon family as "lovely" and always polite.

"It's so sad," one resident said. "It's heartbreaking for them."

Image copyright Google Maps Image caption Thomas Channon is the third UK holidaymaker to die at the Eden Roc apartment block this year

In June, 20-year-old Tom Hughes from Wrexham also died after falling about 65ft (20m) from the apartment block.

An online appeal raised more than £11,000 to "bring Tom home".

An inquest has been opened into his death with the cause of death to be determined.

Image copyright GoFundMe Image caption Tom Hughes, from Wrexham, also died while on holiday in the Spanish resort

In April, Scottish teenager Natalie Cormack fell to her death from the seventh floor.

Spanish police said the 19-year-old fell while trying to climb into her apartment from a friend's flat.

They said it appeared Ms Cormack forgot her keys when she returned from work in a bar.

Following those two deaths, travel agents group Abta urged holidaymakers to avoid taking risks on hotel balconies.

It said in 2017 its members reported 12 balcony accidents that year.

However, since March this year there had been nine reports of similar incidents - including five fatalities.

Image copyright facebook Image caption Natalie Cormack was trying to climb to her apartment from a friend's balcony

The Foreign Office has previously warned British holidaymakers about taking risks on hotel balconies abroad.

"Look out for friends and family and avoid doing anything that might cost a life", it said.

In the aftermath of Mr Channon's death, Calvià Town Hall held a meeting - which was attended by local mayor Alfonso Rodríguez Badal, tourism officials, a surgeon from the local hospital and the head of the town's police.

A cause of death for Mr Channon has not yet been established.

A candlelit vigil is to be held at St Peter's Church in Rhoose on Tuesday.