Image copyright Wales news service Image caption Thomas Channon, 18, was on holiday with friends after finishing his A level exams

A British teenager who fell 70ft from a balcony in Magaluf has died.

Thomas Channon, 18, from Roose near Barry, Vale of Glamorgan, is the third UK holidaymaker to die at the Eden Roc apartment complex this year.

He was celebrating the end of his A-levels at the Spanish party resort.

The Foreign Office issued a statement on Saturday saying: "we are assisting the family of a British man who has died in Mallorca, and are in contact with the Spanish authorities."

Mr Channon was staying at the nearby Universal Hotel Florida and Spanish police believe he wandered into the complex after losing his friends at around 04:00 local time on Thursday.

His body was found later by a gardener.

Image copyright Google Maps Image caption The teenager is the third to die at the Eden Roc apartment block this year

In June, 20-year-old Tom Hughes, from Wrexham, also died after falling about 65ft from the apartment block.

And in April, Scottish teenager Natalie Cormack fell to her death from the seventh floor.