Two men arrested after fatal crash in Blaenau Gwent

  • 14 July 2018
Blaenavon Road, Brynmawr Image copyright Google
Image caption Police are appealing for witnesses after the crash in Brynmawr

Two men have been arrested after a fatal early morning crash in Blaenau Gwent.

One man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a silver VW Polo crashed on Blaenavon Road, Brynmawr, but later died.

Gwent Police appealed for witnesses to the single-vehicle crash, which happened at around 03:05 BST.

Two men, both 21, have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

