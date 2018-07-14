Two men arrested after fatal crash in Blaenau Gwent
- 14 July 2018
Two men have been arrested after a fatal early morning crash in Blaenau Gwent.
One man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a silver VW Polo crashed on Blaenavon Road, Brynmawr, but later died.
Gwent Police appealed for witnesses to the single-vehicle crash, which happened at around 03:05 BST.
Two men, both 21, have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.