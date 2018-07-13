Image copyright Family photo Image caption Barbara Rowe "lived for her family", relatives said in a statement issued via South Wales Police

Police want to find a nurse who tried to save the life of a woman involved in a crash near Cardiff in May.

Barbara Rowe, 60, from Pen-y-Fai, Bridgend, was killed by the collision involving two lorries and two cars on the A4232 near Culverhouse Cross.

South Wales Police said it was continuing to investigate the crash, which happened on 29 May.

Officers want to speak to a woman, believed to be a nurse, who stopped to give first aid.

Family 'heartbroken'

She was described as having light-coloured short hair, had been wearing a blue jumper or cardigan, dark trousers and possibly glasses.

Mrs Rowe's family said they were "heartbroken" by their loss.

She was described as a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

A 27-year-old man arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving remains released while inquiries continue.