Image copyright RNLI Porthcawl Image caption Stranded on Portcawl's Fairy Buoy, the kayaker called for help from the RNLI

A kayaker had to be plucked to safety by lifeboat crews after becoming stranded on a buoy by a racing tide.

The man had been out paddling with a friend off Porthcawl, Bridgend county, but they were unable to make it back to the beach due to the strength of currents.

He managed to climb on to the buoy and phone for help, after losing his kayak.

The paddler was brought to safety with the other kayaker by the Porthcawl inshore lifeboat team.

Image copyright RNLI Porthcawl Image caption A second kayaker is pulled to safety

The RNLI volunteers said the alarm was raised by the Coastguard at about 17:15 BST on Monday.

The two kayakers were about three-quarters of a mile (1.2km) off shore, unable to beat the outgoing tide, when one climbed onto the floating Fairy Buoy structure.

"Whilst he was on the buoy his kayak got swept away by the tide," said an RNLI spokesman.

"His friend went after the kayak but then found he was unable to get back against the tide."

Image copyright RNLI Porthcawl

Rescuers said it was important kayakers and others heading out to sea checked tide times and respected the water.

"The Bristol Channel has the second largest tidal range in the world, resulting in fast moving tides and currents," they added.