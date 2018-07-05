Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Officials say the man's family in Sudan have been informed of his death

A Sudanese man was killed in a fall from a factory roof after immigration officers raided the car wash where he was working.

Immigration enforcement officers were sent to Shaftesbury car wash on Albany Street, Newport, on Saturday.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said the 23-year-old was understood to have climbed on to an adjacent roof after they arrived.

He was found on the floor with critical injuries and died later in hospital.

The IOPC said immigration officers called an ambulance and performed CPR until paramedics arrived.

The man was taken to University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff where he was pronounced dead.

'Tragic and shocking'

An investigation has begun into the man's death and the IOPC said it had visited the scene and spoken to officers who carried out the raid.

Both the man's family in Sudan and the coroner have been informed of his death.

Jonathan Green, IOPC regional director, said: "This was a tragic and shocking incident and my thoughts go out to the man's family and everyone else affected.

"We have a remit to investigate in certain circumstances where a death or serious injury occurs to a member of the public in the course of immigration enforcement staff carrying out their duties."

Mr Green said the planning of the operation, carried out by a team based in Cardiff, would be looked at as part of the investigation.