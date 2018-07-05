Image copyright Carl Marsh Image caption A police cordon was in place at Nash Point

A man's body has been recovered from the sea in the Vale of Glamorgan.

South Wales Police said it received a report of a body in the water at Nash Point, near Marcross, just before 11:00 BST.

The death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious and an investigation is under way to establish the man's identity, the force said.

A police cordon is in place and the coastguard and the ambulance service remain at the scene.

The Welsh Ambulance Service said it had sent crews from its hazardous area response team.