Image copyright South Wales Fire and Rescue Service Image caption Maerdy mountain has been left scorched by the fire

A large wildfire which firefighters spent days tackling was started deliberately, the fire service has said.

Police are now investigating the fire at Maerdy mountain in Rhondda Cynon Taff which started on Friday.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service is now using drones to monitor the area and deter would-be arsonists.

Meanwhile, crews spent Thursday tackling two grass fires in Flintshire and Cardiff.

Helicopters helped crews put out the fire at Maerdy on Saturday but multiple additional fires have ignited.

Image caption Helicopters helped drop water on fires at Maerdy mountain

"The recent fire reported at Maerdy mountain is now deemed to have been deliberately started and the incident is being investigated by South Wales Police," a fire service spokesperson said.

"Drones are a significant resource in helping us identify those responsible for deliberate fire setting and they also act as an important deterrent to others.

"While the current weather and continuing high temperatures continue to be challenging, we would like to reassure the public that we have sufficient resources in place to deal with all incidents."

Firefighters were tackling two grass fires on Thursday - one at Halkyn Mountain in Flintshire and another affecting five hectares (12 acres) of grassland at Llanrumney, Cardiff.

Image caption Maerdy fire was put out on Saturday

South Wales fire service thanked the community for their support.

"The many bottles of water and cups of tea offered to crews have been much appreciated," the spokesman added.