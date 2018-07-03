Image copyright Google Image caption Stuart Drury objected to an extension in Leven Close in Lakeside

A Cardiff man has been ordered to pay £22,860 damages after he objected to his neighbour's extension plans.

Stuart Drury claimed Umar and Mariam Rafique's extension in Leven Close, Lakeside, would be too close to his gas flue outlet.

The parents of four said his opposition meant they had to suspend work on their part-built extension in August 2016.

They successfully sued Mr Drury and he has now lost an appeal at the High Court.

Mr Justice Birss ruled that the judge in the original case had gave "cogent reasons" for his decision.

Last year, an independent expert decided that the extension did not encroach on the neighbouring property.

The Rafiques said they had to quit their home for months and move in with Mr Rafique's mother, paying her rent.

The costs of the extension project ballooned and they had to keep their possessions in storage, they said.

The couple claimed they also incurred further bills when they had to cancel their Sky subscription and drive their kids to and from school.

In January 2018, Judge Milwyn Jarman QC ordered Mr Drury to pay the Rafiques' damages.

And he was also ordered to reposition his gas flue so that it was further from the property boundary.

The judge "accepted Mr Rafique's evidence entirely, holding that he was a patently honest person".

While Mr Drury accepted that the Rafiques were entitled to damages "in principle", he argued their payout was far too high.