Andrew Niinemae before and after treatment at the weekend but is having more surgery

A man nearly lost his leg when he tried to stop a car being driven into a crowd of people, his wife has said.

Andrew Niinemae, 35, suffered severe leg injuries after an incident outside Miss Jones bar in Whitchurch, Cardiff.

The father-of-three's wife Rhia said he smashed the car window and pulled the handbrake but the vehicle reversed and his leg was trapped against a taxi.

Mr Niinemae was rushed to the University Hospital of Wales where he needed emergency surgery.

South Wales Police has been asked to comment about the incident, which took place at about 00:45 BST on Saturday.

"Andy is still in shock," Mrs Niimemae said. "They tried to run people over outside Greggs and the Royal Oak.

"Andy realised they were heading for a crowd of about 20 people.

'Horrendous'

"He smashed the car window and pulled the handbrake and turned the car. They then reversed and Andy's leg got jammed between the car and a taxi.

Paramedics responded to an incident outside Miss Jones Bar and Grill in Cardiff

Mrs Niimemae said her husband's leg was badly wounded in four places. She added: "He could have lost his leg, it was horrendous."

The Welsh Ambulance Service confirmed it attended the scene on Merthyr Road on Saturday morning and one man was taken to the University of Wales Hospital, Cardiff.

Whitchurch councillor Linda Morgan called for security to be stepped up in the area after hearing about a number of "disturbing incidents" including a mugging and a stabbing in recent weeks.

"I'm concerned about an escalation of problems," she said.

"I'd like more of a police presence to ensure it's nipped in the bud."