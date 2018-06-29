Image copyright Family photo Image caption Great-grandmother Sheila Skuse was knocked down on Sunday afternoon

An 86-year-old pedestrian who died after being hit by a car in Brynmawr has been named by police.

Great-grandmother Sheila Skuse was taken to hospital on Sunday afternoon after she was knocked down in Market Square, but died from her injuries.

A 29-year-old man, also from Brynmawr, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Her family said Mrs Skuse, who lived locally, was "a warm and welcoming lady with a ready smile for everyone".

Police have appealed for dashcam or CCTV footage from anyone in the area at the time.

In a statement, Mrs Skuse's family said she was known for running Skuse's off-licence in Blaenavon with her late husband Stan.

They said: "Sheila lived a long, full life but was tragically taken away from us. She was deeply loved and her passing has left a chasm in our lives."

Gwent Police said the arrested man had now been released under investigation.