Image copyright Darren Bromham-Nichols Image caption The lack of water flow and hot weather is putting the canal at risk

Hot weather and changes in water flow may be putting the Neath canal at risk.

The canal was fed via a weir, which partially collapsed in February 2015, and is now fed from the River Neath.

However, the natural flow of the river has stopped, leaving businesses in Port Talbot which rely on the water in a difficult position.

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) is working to restore the river levels using pumps.

The water from the canal is used to cool down the power plant at Baglan Energy Park in Port Talbot.

Due to the lack of flow, the water has become stagnant, putting wildlife at risk and damaging the water quality.

Darren Bromham-Nichols, who has been working with Port Tennant Company which maintains the canal, said it was at a critical stage.

"Because there is no water pressure to keep the banking back, it could start to collapse," he said.

"The cost to repair that would be astronomical.

"The power plant in Port Talbot relies on that water to cool it down, so the canal is maintained.

"It also supports a multitude of wildlife and the environment."

Image copyright Darren Bromham-Nichols Image caption Large pumps are being fed into the canal to improve water flow

"But with the hot weather and no water pressure, the risk of the bank collapsing is increasing and the future of the canal could be in question," he added.

"We are committed to fixing this. It's a very important part of Neath Port Talbot."

NRW have fitted pumps in the hopes of restoring the water flow.

Gavin Bown, operations manager for NRW, said: "We have been working with the canal company and industry to tackle the current low levels.

"For the current dry period, we have agreed for them to pump water direct from the River Neath.

"We expect the canal level to recover over the next few days."