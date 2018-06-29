Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Actor makes a good impression of Love Island contestants

An actor has flirted with internet fame by uploading a video of himself doing impressions of contestants on ITV2 reality show Love Island.

Geraint Rhys Thomas's video has been viewed more than 1.7m times and shared by almost 30,000 people on Facebook.

Mr Thomas said he decided to upload the video after doing the impressions at the Isle of Wight festival.

He said he "didn't expect" the response and described the social media reaction as "ridiculous".

Image copyright Geraint Rhys Thomas Image caption Geraint Rhys Thomas has been doing impressions since he was a child

"I did a Love Island video last year," he said "and I was doing them for some friends and people came up to me saying they were cracking up so someone said I needed to do another video."

"It's just ridiculous, it's gone all around the world.

"I didn't expect it to go off like it has because I do them all the time. I woke up and my WhatsApp group was going mad, saying it had got to 500,000 views."

Mr Thomas has done impressions since he was a child - sometimes targeting his own friends, Cheryl Cole and a Tyrannosaurus Rex - and thinks the success of his video is down to the show's universal appeal.

"It's so current and I think that's why [the video] has taken off.

"It's quite diverse and you have young people and old people watching it and it's just such a hot topic."