South East Wales

Second fire in two days on City Road, Cardiff

  • 29 June 2018
firefighters tackling a fire

Firefighters are dealing with a second blaze on the same road in Cardiff in as many days.

Crews were called to a two-storey disused building just after 07:00 BST on City Road in the Roath area of the city.

The busy road has been closed, causing severe traffic problems, as the fire service tackles the blaze.

It is understood that no people have been reported injured and the cause of the fire is unknown.

More on this story