Image copyright Google Image caption Emergency services were called to Market Square on Sunday

A man who was seriously injured after being hit by a car has died.

He was struck by the vehicle in Market Square in Brynmawr, Blaenau Gwent, at about 14:30 BST on Sunday.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital but he died from his injuries, Gwent Police said earlier as they appealed for information and dashcam footage.

A 29-year-old man, from Brynmawr, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remains in police custody.