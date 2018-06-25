South East Wales

Man dies after being hit by car in Brynmawr

  • 25 June 2018
Market Square, Brynmawr Image copyright Google
Image caption Emergency services were called to Market Square on Sunday

A man who was seriously injured after being hit by a car has died.

He was struck by the vehicle in Market Square in Brynmawr, Blaenau Gwent, at about 14:30 BST on Sunday.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital but he died from his injuries, Gwent Police said earlier as they appealed for information and dashcam footage.

A 29-year-old man, from Brynmawr, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remains in police custody.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites