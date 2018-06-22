Image copyright Lisa Dann

Gwent Police has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) after one of its cars crashed into a bus in Newport.

The vehicle was on its way to an emergency call when it crashed on Usk Way at about 19:00 BST on Wednesday.

Eight people on the bus reported minor injuries, and the driver and passenger of the police car were taken to hospital as a precaution.

The IOPC will now decide its level of involvement in any investigation.

Gwent Police has begun its own investigation and has appealed for witnesses to come forward.