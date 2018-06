Image copyright Geograph / Kenneth Rees Image caption Bridgend Council says it has been put at risk by the funding changes

A man who was being held at Parc Prison in Bridgend has died after being found in his cell by staff on Thursday.

Director of the prison, Janet Wallsgrove, said: "On Thursday 21 June, a prisoner at HM Prison Parc was found unresponsive in his cell.

"Despite the best efforts of prison staff and paramedics, sadly passed away."

The man's family has been informed and the death will be investigated by the prison and probation ombudsman.