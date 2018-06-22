Bridgend's 'largest' stash of white powder sized in drug raids
Two suspected drug dealers have been arrested after 10kg of white powder were found during a series of raids.
Officers searched four addresses in North Cornelly, Bridgend, on 21 June - seizing five vehicles, drugs, and a "significant" amount of cash.
Tests on the powder have yet to be carried out, but police believe it is a Class A substance.
Detectives said the two arrested men were aged 57 and 50.
Insp Mark Simmonds said: "We believe this to be one of the biggest seizures of class A drugs in this area in recent times."