Diver killed in single-car M4 crash named by police
- 22 June 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A driver who died after his car crashed off the M4 near Newport has been named as Alexander John Merriman, 61, from London.
The blue Audi Q5 left the carriageway between junction 24 for Coldra and 23a for Magor at about 17:10 BST on Wednesday.
Mr Merriman was taken to the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff, with serious head injuries, but later died.
A male passenger was also treated for a minor head injury.