Image copyright Kate Williams Image caption Some motorists were stuck on the motorway for more than five hours

Police are appealing for dashcam footage of a two-car crash that closed the M4 for more than eight hours.

Two people were taken to hospital after the collision between junction 30 Pentwyn, Cardiff, and junction 28, Tredegar Park, Newport.

The eastbound carriageway closed at about 16:30 BST on Thursday while the opposite carriageway was shut for 30 minutes for the air ambulance to land.

The motorway eventually reopened in the early hours of Friday.

The condition of the people taken to hospital is not known.

Gwent Police described the crash as "a serious road traffic collision", with the road closed as an investigation takes place.

Image caption The accident happened eastbound on the outskirts of Cardiff

Officers have appealed for dashcam footage taken in the lead-up to the crash.

There was earlier a large amount of trapped traffic, which police officers were releasing using the hard shoulder.

The crash and subsequent congestion affected fans travelling to the Ed Sheeran concert in Cardiff.