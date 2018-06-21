Image copyright Family photo Image caption Anthony Bubbins spent his life building up a collection of rare coins, jurors have heard

A man killed a coin collector following a confession about a sex attack, a court has heard.

Paul Paget, 54, has admitted causing the death of Anthony Bubbins at his home in Newport - but denies it was intentional.

The prosecution has told Newport Crown Court that Mr Paget murdered Mr Bubbins so he could sell his valuables.

But the defendant said the attack happened after Mr Bubbins admitted to sexually assaulting a man.

A jury was told Mr Paget invited Mr Bubbins to his flat for cottage pie on 9 January.

The defendant said once at his home, Mr Bubbins told him he had sexually abused a man called Jonathan Browning, who had been found dead in the car wash of a Tesco store in Newport in January.

The pair got into a fight and Mr Paget said as they struggled, he "grabbed his legs, took his laces out" and decided to tie up Mr Bubbins.

He described Mr Bubbins as "taunting him" over Mr Browning so he put a sock in his mouth after repeatedly telling him to shut up.

The sock obstructed Mr Bubbins' airway and killed him.

Mr Paget told jurors he thought Mr Bubbins could breathe through his nose and did not notice him choking.

Image caption The trial started on Monday at Newport Crown Court

After realising he was dead, Mr Paget said he was "in a daze".

Jurors previously heard that between 10 and 15 January, Mr Paget made three trips to Newport shop City Treasures.

He sold items including gold sovereigns, an RAF medal, a Tale of Peter Rabbit coin, statues and other coin collections, for a total of £925.

Mr Bubbins' body was found on 15 January and Mr Paget was arrested in Cornwall the following day.

Mr Paget admits burglary, but denies murder.

Jurors began their deliberations on Thursday morning.

The trial continues.