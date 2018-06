Image copyright Traffic Wales Image caption There is queuing traffic following the crash, which happened just after 17:30 BST

Two people have been taken to hospital after a "serious" crash that has closed the M4 near Newport.

The eastbound motorway has been shut between junction 24 for Coldra and 23a for Magor after the crash involving one vehicle.

There is queuing traffic following the crash, which happened just after 17:30 BST.

Diversions are in place via the A48 and traffic can rejoin the M4 at junction 21.

Gwent Police described it as a "serious road traffic collision".