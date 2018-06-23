Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Animals that do not settle in at the centre or are there long-term as they are involved in legal proceedings can be fostered

There is a shortage of foster carers to look after animals taken in by a rescue centre in Newport.

The RSPCA's base on Hartridge Farm Road takes care of 100 at any one time and in 2017 re-homed 91 dogs, 218 cats, 43 rabbits and 48 other small animals.

While it tries to re-home all as quickly as possible, some are there longer-term because they are involved in legal proceedings.

Others need one-to-one care or do not cope well in the centre.

Deputy centre manager said it is a "hugely important" role and there is an urgent need for more people to get involved.

While food and equipment is provided by the centre, foster carers are responsible for looking after the animals and taking them to vet appointments.