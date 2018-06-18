Image copyright Twitter/ Colin Paterson Image caption Demolition work is needed to make two buildings safe after a major blaze in Newport

Residents have been warned they could be temporarily evacuated during the clear-up after a huge fire in Newport.

Demolition work is needed to make buildings safe after Friday's fire at the former Zanzibar club and Bethel Community Church in Stow Hill.

The Grade-II listed church's roof has been found to contain low-grade asbestos, according to Newport council.

A spokesman said the clear-up could require some "temporary evacuations" as well as road closures.

"There will be continued discussions with stakeholders and those affected in the area as some temporary evacuations may be necessary during the demolition process," he added.

Image caption The Grade-II listed Bethel Community Church was gutted following a huge blaze last week

About 95 firefighters and police officers were at the scene on Friday and crews finally put the blaze out on Saturday evening.

The fire spread from the derelict former nightclub to the 130-year-old church.

A 43-year-old man and 36-year-old woman from Newport were arrested on suspicion of arson in connection with the fire and have been released while inquiries continue.