An attack on firefighters who had bottles thrown at them while attending a deliberate fire has been condemned as "absolutely appalling".

The Abercynon crew was targeted in a park in Ynysboeth, Rhondda Cynon Taff (RCT), on Saturday evening.

Jennie Griffiths, of South Wales Fire and Rescue Service, said she was "angered, disappointed and shocked".

RCT council leader Andrew Morgan said he was appalled and backed the use of body cameras.

It comes as Gwent Police also revealed 11 of its officers were assaulted in a 24-hour period over the weekend.

Ch Supt Marc Budden tweeted: "11 officers assaulted in Gwent in the last 24hrs. Includes being bitten, spat at and head butted. All stayed on duty. Totally unacceptable behaviour. Offenders will be dealt with robustly!"

In Ynysboeth, firefighters were attacked as they tried to put out a fire that had been started deliberately in a park at about 23:00 BST.

Skip Twitter post by @GriffithsJECtrl Angered, disappointed and shocked that our Abercynon crew had bottles thrown at them when leaving a deliberate fire in a park in Ynysyboeth just aget 11pm last night.....someone must know something please.....😡😡😡 — Jennie Griffiths 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@GriffithsJECtrl) June 16, 2018 Report

Mr Morgan, who represents the neighbouring Mountain Ash West ward, visited the location of the attack and fire on Saturday.

He backed calls for emergency service workers to wear body cameras.

"There's a general issue across areas like parks and public spaces, it seems to be ok to light fires and damage public property," he said.

"It's not just damaging property, it's actually putting people's lives at risk. For example, Abercynon fire station only have one fire engine. If they're dealing with a fire in the park, and then had another call, they could be prevented from saving lives in house fires.

"It's an unfortunate position for me to say that I welcome body cameras, but it's the only way. Anybody who says it's a Big Brother state, if you're not doing anything wrong then there's no harm in emergency workers wearing them.

"But the body cameras won't actually prevent it, there needs to be a cultural education programme around it. This kind of behaviour is absolutely appalling."

The Welsh Ambulance Service has said that paramedics could soon wear body cameras after a spike in its staff being attacked.

Five health boards in Wales already use the body cameras to record attacks and abuse towards hospital staff in a bid to deter violent behaviour - with security staff wearing them.