Image caption The tree has badly damaged the roof of the car

A large tree has fallen and crushed a car, seconds after its owner had parked and got out.

The 28m (92ft) tree remains "dangerously close" to railway lines in Cardiff after coming down in Park Grove, Cathays, at about 09:20 BST.

Students at nearby Celtic English Academy described hearing a creaking noise followed by a loud bang.

The owner of the Mercedes estate said the tree fell on her car less than a minute after getting out.

The woman, who did not want to be identified, was left shaken but unhurt.

Shoko Doherty, who runs the academy, said: "The tree fell near our car park and the car underneath it is from the solicitors' business next door," she said.

She said the owner had been outside inspecting the damage and was "quite shaken".

Image caption Network Rail and firefighters are trying to make the area safe

The 150 people inside the academy - and people in the other three premises on the street - were evacuated as a precaution.

"We've been told they will try to clear the tree later today but the roots go under the railway line," Ms Doherty added.

"We've been concerned about the tree for some time and an independent tree surgeon came to inspect it a while ago. But because of the issue with the root, it's taken a while to sort it out."

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service are at the scene and tweeted: "Central crew have attended a tree fallen dangerously close to railway lines north of Queen Street Station near Cathays."