Image copyright Gwent Police Image caption Police seized items, including cars, during the dawn raids

Thirteen people have been arrested after police carried out dawn drug raids across Newport.

Gwent Police said they had seized a number of "high-value" items during the raids, including Class A drugs, cash and cars.

About 120 police took part in the raids at 11 properties across Newport on Thursday morning.

They raided properties in the Maindee, Alway and Liswerry areas of the city.

'Meticulously planned'

The raids led to the 10 men and two women being arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply drugs, with a 23-year-old man arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

They remain in police custody and investigations are ongoing.

The "meticulously planned" raids aimed to "dismantle" the supply of drugs across the Newport area, according to Supt Ian Roberts.

Supt Roberts, divisional commander for Newport and Monmouthshire, said: "This was part of Operation Finch, which is the result of many months of meticulous investigation and planning to get to this stage, dismantling and disrupting the organised supply of drugs in the Newport area.

"I trust that this will send a very clear message to people involved in this activity - we will catch you, we will arrest you, we will seize your assets and bring you to justice."