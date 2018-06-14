Image caption Fire officials say a number of vehicles and cylinders were alight

An investigation will take place on Thursday morning into what caused a large fire in Pontypridd.

Residents in parts of the town were told to leave their homes on Wednesday evening because of a large fire at a commercial property on Pentrebach Road.

A number of homes in Pentrebach Road and Graig-Y-Helfa Road were evacuated as a precaution.

Thick black smoke, could be seen for miles around and eyewitnesses reported hearing several explosions.

Crews from Pontypridd, Caerphilly, Whitchurch and Abercynon attended the blaze.

The last appliance was stood down at 4am on Thursday morning.