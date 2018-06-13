Cardiff council approves woodchip power station plan
Outline plans for a woodchip-fired power station in Cardiff have been approved by councillors.
Developers Parc Calon Gwyrdd say the biomass plant in Rover Way would produce up to 9.5 megawatts of "green energy" if built.
It has faced opposition from residents at a nearby gypsy and traveller site amid concerns over pollution.
A full application needs to be submitted and approved before any work can begin.
The outline plans include a 167ft (51m) high chimney, power station buildings around 104ft (31m) tall and up to 130,000 sq ft of industrial space.
Before the meeting, Gypsies and Travellers Wales wrote to the council on behalf of nearby Rover Way residents.
It said there was a "significant number" of gypsies and travellers living on the site who were concerned the development would be damaging to their health.
Planning officers backed the plan and said they did not expect "significant impact" on traffic.
Earlier this year, councillors gave their support to plans to keep buildings in Cardiff warm using "waste heat" from an incinerator.