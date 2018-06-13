Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Plumes of smoke could be seen after the explosion

One person remains seriously injured after an explosion destroyed a house and left five people in hospital.

Police said Monday's blast and fire is believed to have been caused by "items within the house" in Llanbradach, near Caerphilly, combusting.

Four people are still in hospital with one in a critical but stable condition, while three others are being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

An eyewitness said the front door "blew off the house" after the explosion.

Image caption Investigations are under way into the cause of the explosion

Gwent Police is not looking for anybody in connection with the blast at Dan-Y-Darren, which Wales and West Utilities said is not related to the mains gas network.

Officers added a cordon is still in place around the terraced house as "a safety precaution" following "significant damage".

Some 25 fire fighters tackled the blaze at about 17:30 BST on Monday and an investigation is being carried out.

A neighbour said two air ambulances attended the fire and one person has been released from hospital.