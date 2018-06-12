Image copyright Gwent Police Image caption Martin Bishop, 61, (left) from Abergavenny and Roderick Weaver, 68, from Cardiff died on Sunday

Tributes have been paid to two men who were killed when the light aircraft they were travelling in crashed in Monmouthshire.

Martin Bishop, 61, from Abergavenny and Roderick Weaver, 68, from Cardiff died in the crash near Raglan at 11:15 BST on Sunday.

The men's families said they both died doing what they loved.

A team from the Air Accidents Investigation Branch is leading the inquiry into what happened.

Image caption Emergency teams worked late into the night at the location

In a statement, Mr Bishops's family described him as a "loving son, brother, husband and uncle" and said the national manager for Wales at the Confederation of Forest Industries (Confor) would be "sorely missed by all.'

Mr Weaver's family described him as a "beloved husband of Maureen, loving father to Sarah and Thomas, and grandpa to Owen, Lowri and Frankie."

They said he would be "missed by older sister Gay and many more".