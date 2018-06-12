Image copyright Wales news service Image caption Carly Ann Harris is charged with murdering 4 year old Amelia Brooke Harris

A woman accused of murdering a four-year-old girl has been remanded in custody after appearing at crown court.

Little Amelia Brooke Harris was pronounced dead at an address in Trealaw in Rhondda Cynon Taf on Friday.

Carly Ann Harris, 37, from Trealaw, was not present at the preliminary hearing at Cardiff Crown Court on Tuesday and no application was made for bail.

Tributes to Amelia, including soft toys and flowers, were left near the house where she was found.

In a statement Amelia's family said she was "a fun-loving, caring and bubbly little girl" who was "beautiful both inside and out".

Image copyright Family photo Image caption Amelia Brooke Harris, four, has been named as the child found dead at a property in Trealaw on Friday

Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption Carly Ann Harris appeared at Merthyr Magistrates' Court on Monday morning

Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption Local people have been leaving soft toys, flowers and messages