Emergency services have been called to a house fire following reports of an explosion.

Crews from South Wales Fire and Rescue Service are at Dan-Y-Darren in Llanbradach, Caerphilly county.

They have not confirmed the nature of the incident or any details, but neighbours have reported hearing "two or three very large explosions".

Paramedics have also been sent to the scene, along with an air ambulance, neighbours said.