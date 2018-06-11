Cardiff's A48 Western Avenue reopens after crash
- 11 June 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
One of the main routes in and out of Cardiff has reopened following a serious accident.
The A48 Western Avenue was closed in both directions between the Gabalfa roundabout and Llanedeyrn.
The crash happened at about 16:50 BST near to the University Hospital of Wales but details of what happened or injuries are unknown.
Long queues built up near the scene and bus services in the area were affected, but all lanes reopened after an hour.