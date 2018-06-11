Image copyright Family photo Image caption Amelia Brooke Harris, four, has been named as the child found dead at a property in Trealaw on Friday

A woman is due to appear in court charged with the murder of a four-year-old girl in Rhondda Cynon Taff.

Amelia Brooke Harris was pronounced dead at an address in Trealaw on Friday night.

In a statement her family said she was "a fun-loving, caring and bubbly little girl" who was "beautiful both inside and out".

Carly Ann Harris, 37, from Trealaw, is due at Merthyr Magistrates' Court on Monday charged with her murder.

Tributes, including soft toys and flowers have been left near the property.

Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption Local people have been leaving soft toys, flowers and messages

Police have again warned people not to speculate on social media about the circumstances of the child's death.